Margot Robbie Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newest Family Member

Margot Robbie showed off her new puppy on Instagram.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 17, 2020 8:59 PMTags
CelebritiesMargot Robbie
Harley Quinn had a pet hyena in Birds of Prey, but Margot Robbie went a bit more traditional when deciding on what animal to bring into her family. In her Oct. 17 Instagram post, Margot showed off her new pet, and he's pure puppy perfection. 

Margot didn't reveal a name for her new friend, choosing to caption the Instagram with just a puppy emoji and heart. Still, the actress looks head over heels for her new furry friend. 

The Wolf of Wall Street star is a big animal lover, so it's no surprise she's hanging out with another dog. In a 2018 interview with PORTERthe Oscar nominee talked about how she and her husband Tom Ackerley, whom she married in 2016, have a slew of pets. 

As much as Margot loves animals, she admitted that there was a time when she wasn't sure if she should take home yet another dog. Her husband Tom disagreed.

Margot Robbie's Best Looks

"Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy. We already have a two-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy," Margot told the outlet. "I love him but he's a handful, and for the last three days I haven't slept. I'm like, 'We're fostering her for the week,' and my husband's saying, 'No! We're keeping her.' And I'm saying, 'We absolutely cannot and if anything, you are now cementing in my mind that we cannot have kids. I can't cope with two puppies, let alone children!'"

Instagram

When Margot's not chasing after her pups, she's helping make Hollywood more inclusive for women

The screenwriter lab that Margot founded recently revealed that all of the women writers had sold their projects, meaning there very likely could be a lot more women-penned movies on the horizon.  

