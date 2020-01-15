Margot Robbie Details Dealing With "Inherent" Everyday Sexism

Meanwhile, Robbie is busy with her sights—and her standards—set high. "I am very, very self-critical and I am very critical of my work. I set a very high standard for myself. I always want to be doing better and I always think I can be doing better," she told Glamour UK. "I don't think there is one moment where I have thought, 'you have nailed it.' I always think, 'you did what you set out to do but you missed the mark here and next time you are going to do it differently.' I do have that inner voice that is constantly striving for something better."

However, while the star values improvement, she knows her worth.

"I would tell [17-year-old Margot], 'you are actually good enough,'" Robbie said in response to a question about what she would tell her younger self. "The biggest thing for me was I had this imposter syndrome. I still get it sometimes and think everyone will realize, and ask 'how did you get here? You are not good enough for this. Who let you in?' I would sit her down and say 'you are good enough; you are going to have to keep working really hard, but you can do it.'"