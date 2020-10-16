Chrissy Teigen Breaks Silence After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen knows that silence can be a source of great strength. And more than two weeks after the Cravings author revealed she experienced a pregnancy loss, the star is breaking her silence.

Teigen gave a family progress report on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 16, writing, "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much."

It's the first update fans have heard from her since Sept. 30, when she revealed the heartbreaking news that she and husband John Legend had lost their third child, a son they named Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen wrote at the time. "We will always love you."

Legend delivered a tear-jerking tribute to his wife on Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, dedicating his performance of "Never Break" to the mom of 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles.