Holly Marie Combs Wants to “Stop” Fighting Over Charmed Reboot

Holly Marie Combs is calling for a ceasefire after this week's witchy feud.
Members of the original Charmed cast have been in a social media war of words with the reboot's star, Sarah Jeffery.
On Monday, Jeffery reacted to a video that showed Charmed actress Rose McGowan saying the new CW show "sucks."
The 24-year-old, who plays Maggie Vera, called out McGowan and Combs for "putting down other WOC," adding, "I would be embarrassed to behave this way."
Combs shot back on Tuesday and said Jeffery was spewing "bulls--t." The 46-year-old actress, who played Piper Halliwell from 1998 to 2006, wrote on Twitter that making "derogatory accusations of a person's character ... because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong."
McGowan too couldn't stay out of the drama, accusing the new team of "profiting" off of her "legacy."
But let's just say the spell has been broken. Combs has had enough, and tried to end the fight on Thursday.
She addressed a Twitter thread to "My Charmed friends," saying, "I would like everyone to stop. Truth be told and it will be told is that our issues were and are at the corporate level. And we have the receipts."
Combs said the O.G. actresses "were given ultimatums that were crazily unfair," and compared their situations to those of the new cast members, who apparently "were asked to be people they were not."
In the end, she tried to foster goodwill between both sets of stars, new and old. "And I will say to the ladies of the reboot... stick together... negotiate together and know that the discourse between us, you guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be," Combs tweeted.
About an hour later, Combs followed up with another tweet to reiterate that she knows people need to take jobs to support their families, but "it's not about" that. She wrote, "It's about an industry that sees us only as numbers whether it be follower #'s or $ signs. Cuz in the end and actually in the beginning that's all we were/are. Cool."
All Jeffery has had to say since is that she feels anxious.
The truce came after McGowan explained her side of things on Wednesday. The #MeToo activist turned to her Instagram Story to say she "honestly had no idea" who Jeffery was until the social media feud. McGowan, who played Paige Matthews in the 2000s, claimed that she's "been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot." Oof.
She added, "Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. ... I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress."
McGowan went on to say that her "quibble" was with the executives and producers, who have "little to no imagination" and are ripping off her work in a "cynical" and "obvious way." She condemned it as "a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name."
It's clear the 47-year-old won't be watching the sisterhood series, even though it was renewed for a third season this year. "I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle," McGowan wrote.