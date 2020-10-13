Sarah Jefferey Says Original Charmed Stars Should Be "Embarrassed" After Criticizing the Reboot

Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs could learn a lesson or two from their Charmed successor, Sarah Jeffery.

Sarah spoke out on Twitter after seeing the actresses, who originally starred in Charmed from 1998 to 2006, criticize The CW reboot on numerous occasions. She told her fans, "You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

The 24-year-old, who stars as Maggie Vera on the reboot, added that she hopes Holly and Rose "find happiness elsewhere and not in the form of putting down other WOC."

She continued, "I would be embarrassed to behave this way."

Holly and Rose have been fierce opponents of the Charmed reboot, even before it was in production. Back in January 2018, Holly took to Twitter to warn The CW to not "even think of capitalizing on our hard work."