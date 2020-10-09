Mindy Kaling Gives Birth to a Baby Boy: All the Details on Her Top-Secret Pregnancy

Never Have I Ever kept a bigger secret than Mindy Kaling. The actress just revealed that she has welcomed her second child during quarantine.

Mindy finally told all on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, Oct. 8, saying that she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on Sept. 3. The son joins her 2-year-old daughter Katherine.

"I'm telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange," Mindy told Stephen Colbert. "This is news to a lot of people. It's true!"

How did she manage to keep it top secret for so long? E! News has the exclusive details on her pregnancy.

"Mindy is so thrilled," a source told E! News. "Keeping it private was easier this time because of quarantine. All of her work was done through Zoom."

The source explained how Mindy, 41, was able to pull off the big surprise and how she first wanted to spill the beans.

"She had originally planned to reveal the pregnancy at the Met Gala, but that obviously didn't happen. Because she was in the early months of pregnancy when she went to the Oscars, nobody knew or could tell," the source said.