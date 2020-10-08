E! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Why the Pandemic Made Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Lineup of Men So Much Better

Production for season 16 of The Bachelorette was delayed for a few months because of the coronavirus. However, Clare Crawley says recasting turned out to be a major pro.

Despite what sounds like a season far different than any other, Clare Crawley is looking on the bright side.

Not only has Chris Harrison teased an "explosive" first few episodes of The Bachelorette season 16, but the reality hit will also look different in that it was filmed at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, Calif., not Villa de la Vina. And though production was delayed by a few months (from March to June) because of the coronavirus pandemic, it sounds like more good than bad came from the shakeup. 

Speaking with People, Clare, 39, opened up about having to wait a little longer to meet her suitors. "There were definitely a lot of emotions," she said. "It was stressful. But there were honestly so many pros to it getting shut down." 

What were the pros? An updated roster of men she'd absolutely hit it off with.

"Producers were able to recast some of the guys and get some that were more appropriate for what I was looking for," she said. "I wanted a guy who was genuinely there for me. There was a lot of talk about, ‘Oh, I'm the older Bachelorette, are these guys too young?' But it was also about: Am I too old for them? It went both ways. So we were able to hone in on what everybody was looking for."

Reflecting on her experience, she said she was looking for "the ones that wanted to be there after the hoops they had to jump through."

Yes, the early days of production may have been rosy ("It really was magical!" she said of the first night), but the rest of the season is about to blow up. In August, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Clare will be replaced midseason by Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams

How? Why? During which episode? That's to be determined.

For now, we suggest looking at our own bright side: The Bachelorette premieres in less than a week. 

Scroll down to see Clare's updated roster of men.

ABC
AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He literally makes a "big impression" on Clare night one, "so much so it hurts," Chris Harrison said. 

ABC
Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He's a big talker and a long talker. 

ABC
Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta. Chris Harrison says he's "50 percent Wall Street, 50 percent Greenwich, CT." 

ABC
Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 31, is from Rockport, Indiana. He's a male grooming specialist and he has incredible hair. 

ABC
Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He's a wildlife manager and owns a falcon. He makes some bold moves and "pushes the envelope." 

ABC
Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio. He's a real estate agent. He says something to Clare with good intentions but she might not take it that way. 

ABC
Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. He's a "lovable roofer from Boston," Chris Harrison says. 

ABC
Chasen

He's a 31-year-old IT account executive and from Walnut Creek, California. He's ready to fight for the love of his life and Chris Harrison means that literally.

ABC
Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri. He's a landscape design salesman and he's a great chef. 

ABC
Dale

Dale Moss, 31, is from Brandon, South Dakota. He's a former football player, and Chris Harrison says, "It's safe to say Dale really leaves his mark early on this season. It's safe to say I've never seen someone leave a bigger impression." 

ABC
Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California. Chris seems to be a huge fan of this energetic spin cycling instructor. "He will be a Bachelor Nation fan favorite." 

ABC
Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas. He's a sport marketing agent. "He's easy to get along with, he's easy on the eyes, easy to talk to, easy to get along with," Chris says. "He came in hot on night one and he just never stopped." 

ABC
Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a healthcare salesman, and Chris says we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. 

ABC
Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's a professor of journalism at USC who's not afraid to bare his soul "and everything else." 

ABC
Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas. He's an aeronautical engineer who's quiet, soft spoken and known as "Sweet Ivan." 

ABC
Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. He's a former football player who is a "big lovable teddy bear" with a laugh like Seth Rogen

ABC
Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. He's a fitness director who starts out on a "crazy note" on night one and pulls off a Bachelor first. 

ABC
Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He's a banker with "great perspective." 

ABC
Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York. He's an anesthesiologist who is very sweet and is loved by everybody, but found himself up against some huge obstacles. 

ABC
Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. He's a software account executive who apparently seems way older than 26. 

ABC
Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan. He's a cyber security engineer who is six foot eight! He describes himself as a tall nerd. 

ABC
Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois. He's a boy band manager who apparently likes to take his clothes off a lot and has no tan lines. 

ABC
Mike

Mike Tobin, 38, is from Calgary in Alberta, Canada. He's a digital media adviser. "He may be the nicest guy we've ever had," Chris says, describing his limo entrance as "one of the most thoughtful ever." 

ABC
Page

Page Pressley is 37 and from Santa Fe, New Mexico. He's a chef with a five-year-old son. 

ABC
Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Long Island City, New York. He's an attorney who takes a while to show off his smile. 

ABC
Robby

Robby, 31, hails from St. Pete Beach, Florida. He's an insurance broker recommended by Nick Viall. 

ABC
Tyler C.

Tyler Cottrill, 27, is from Gassaway, West Virginia. He's a lawyer who comes in on night one with dirt on one of the other guys, and he's ready to use it. 

ABC
Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. He's a super country music manager whose brother is singer Granger Smith.

ABC
Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama. He's a medical device salesman who has a daughter and who isn't afraid of controversy. Chris says he has no filter and he'll say anything on his mind. 

ABC
Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania. He's an addiction specialist with a heart of gold and a very heartfelt story to tell. 

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

