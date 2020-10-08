Listen to Niecy Nash Recite Her Wedding Vows in Wife Jessica Betts' Music Video

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are sharing a special moment from their wedding with their fans.

The newlyweds played a recording of the vows they exchanged on their big day in a new music video for Betts' song "Catch Me," released Oct. 7.

"I promise to always love you and to always choose you," Nash said at the beginning of the video. "You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened. I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Betts later told Nash, "I've watched you pour into so many people, but now you've got somebody to pour into you. I'm going to pour into you. You deserve nothing but happiness. I love you, and you are the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Fans also got another look at the Claws star's gorgeous wedding gown.