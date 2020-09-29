Dr. Kelly Killeen Transforms Size M Breasts in "Biggest" Reduction to Date on Dr. 90210

What a transformation.

On Monday, Sept. 28's premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

"I had a baby a year ago," Carlena explained to Dr. Kelly. "So, before I had him, I was an H-cup…But, now they've grown six or seven cup sizes. And they're still growing."

Not only did Carlena "hate" her breast size, she also suffered from "sharp pains" in her back.

"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted to the Dr. 90210 camera. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."

To make matters worse, per the Dr. 90210 surgeon, Carlena was stuck in a "vicious cycle" where her breasts were too big for her to be able to exercise, but she needed to work out in order to decrease their size.