Lucy Hale Embraces the "Feistiness of a Redhead" With Bold New Hair Color

Lucy Hale is rocking a fiery new look thanks to hair stylist Kristin Ess.
The Katy Keene star debuted the new 'do on her Instagram this Monday, writing alongside a video, "did a thing."
Indeed, the actress "did a thing." Gone are her short black locks and in their place are soft red waves that compliment Lucy's green eyes.
On Kristin's Instagram, the hair guru declared the dye-job deserves "an in-feed post" rather than the typical Instagram Story. "@lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red. My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color," the stylist to the stars wrote. "thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for Covid testing w me beforehand)."
And Kristin even broke down her process step by step, detailing how they went from a chocolate brown shade to the red color so that hair stylists can replicate the look.
Lucy clearly loves the look. She commented on Kristin's post, "I've always had the feistiness of a redhead so this is fitting."
And the actress' hair transformation has the approval of Jenna Dewan and Justin Anderson, who each voiced their applause in the comments.
Lucy's red locks are a stark contrast to her signature black bob that she sported throughout the CW series Katy Keene, which was cancelled in July.
At the time, the star said she had a "horrible day" when she learned of the show's fate, but now the star is embracing the start of a new chapter—and a new look.