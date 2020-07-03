Lucy Hale Breaks Down in Tears While Announcing Katy Keene Cancellation

Lucy Hale is speaking out about the cancellation of her show, Katy Keene.

It was announced late Thursday night that the CW series was not picked up for a second season, prompting a tearful Hale to send a message to fans on social media.

"Hi guys, this is take...I've had to do this a couple times just 'cause I was a blubbering mess, and y'all don't want to see that," Hale shared with her fans in the video message. "I've kind of struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this, or if I shouldn't say anything...nothing felt right."

The 31-year-old actress continued, "I was like, I don't want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel with the people involved with it."

Hale added that the show was "one of the highlights" of her life and that it was a "joy from top to bottom."