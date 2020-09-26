How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Found Their Way Back to Each Other After Split

Julianne Hough might be ready to tell Brooks Laich that he's "The One That I Want" once again.

The stars split in May after nearly three years of marriage, but now a source tells E! News that the pair are finding their way back to each other.

The Grease Live actress and former pro hockey player have been "working on their relationship for several months" after their decision to separate earlier this year.

The source said, "The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching. Julianne realized that she misses Brooks' steadfast companionship. Julianne knows she has a good man in Brooks, and willing partner in resolving things between them."

Apparently they've spent nearly every night together over the last several weeks and are "placing a greater importance on romantic time together."

The source added, "Julianne's friends and family have remained connected to Brooks and they have let Julianne know that Brooks has their support, and they would love to see the two of them continue working things out. They're both putting in the effort to be the couple they want to be and it seems they've almost fully reconciled."