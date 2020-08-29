Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Get Closer to Rekindling Their Romance as They Reunite

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are one step closer to an official reconciliation.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and retired hockey pro were spotted enjoying a lunch date on Thursday, Aug. 27, their first public outing since announcing their separation three months ago.

For their afternoon out in Los Angeles, Julianne wore breezy linen pants and a knit crop trop. Brooks kept things casual in a pair of athletic shorts and a T-shirt. Both accessorized with colorful masks.

Their latest reunion comes exactly one month after Julianne rang in her 34th birthday with Brooks by her side. The How Men Think podcast host was spotted among the attendees at Julianne's pool party.

According to a source close to Julianne, she and her estranged husband are "still trying to figure things out" and "back to seeing if it can work between them." E! News is told that means Julianne and Brooks are spending more time together as they reevaluate their future.