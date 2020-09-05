Kristin Cavallari Shares Cheeky Post About Her "Longest Relationship"

Kristin Cavallari hasn't lost her wit.

Case in point? The Very Cavallari alum took to social media to post a cheeky caption on Friday, Sept. 4. "Longest relationship of my life," Kristin shared on Instagram.

The reality TV personality uploaded a photo of her posing with her best friend and celebrity hairstylist, Justin Anderson. The BFFs appeared to be enjoying a poolside or oceanside day, as they each had on their swimwear.

It didn't take long for the 33-year-old star's millions of followers and friends to comment on her post.

"And the [fire emoji] keeps burning. Holy hotness I'm ketoing with you next," former co-star and Uncommon James employee, Brittany Taylor, replied. Makeup artist, Emma Willis, responded with several red heart emojis.

However, others couldn't help but notice the subtle "shade" hinted towards Jay Cutler, who was recently spotted hanging out with Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren.

"The lowkey shade," one of Kristin's followers commented. "SAVAGE caption," someone else wrote. Another chimed in, "Please, for the sake of my health, take it easy on jay."