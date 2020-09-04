Jay Cutler Breaks Silence on Tomi Lahren Romance Rumors

Jay Cutler may be single, but not exactly ready to mingle.

Just one day after E! News exclusively confirmed that the former NFL star enjoyed an evening out with Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren in Nashville, Jay is speaking out on social media.

On Sept. 4, the football player cleared the air when hanging out with one of his favorite ladies. "Only lady in my life," he joked on Instagram when brushing one of the animals on his Nashville property. "Be better internet."

So how did any and all romance rumors begin? It started when the pair was spotted at Winners Bar in Nashville at the end of August. "The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," a source shared with E! News. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle."