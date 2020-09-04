Jay Cutler Spotted With Fox News' Tomi Lahren During Nashville Night Out

Jay Cutler is leaning into a new friendship with conservative political pundit Tomi Lahren.
The former pro football player and outspoken commentator had social media aflutter with rumors of a possible romance on Thursday, Sept. 3. One tweet, which has garnered over 5,000 likes, poked fun at Cutler's football career, tweeting, "Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren are dating. She can rest easily that, if he tries to make a pass at another woman, it won't get there. Geez, I crack myself up."
It's unclear where the speculation began but a source tells E! News they recently recently spotted the pair out in Nashville, Tenn. together. According to the eyewitness, Jay and Tomi "were enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville on Friday."
"The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," the source shares. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle."
The insider adds, "The two of them left together."
However, a second source denied any romantic affiliation, saying, "They are just friends."
Both of the stars recently got out of committed relationships, with Jay announcing his divorce from Kristin Cavallari in April.
Similarly, the Fox News personality ended her engagement to former soccer player Brandon Fricke in April. According to a statement obtained by People, Tomi explained, "It just wasn't in the cards."
She and Brandon dated for over a year after bonding over their shared political beliefs.
Prior to her split, Tomi revealed she was moving to Nashville. In the process of packing up her belongings she shared a photo of the boxes, writing, "Well I guess I have some work to do. Remind me to stop accumulating so much stuff. #TeamTomi #movingforward #lowkeyhoarder"
Jay is also a proud resident of Nashville, where he spends plenty of time on the farm as evident on his Instagram feed.
Looks like it's a small world after all.
- Reporting by Spencer Lubitz