Nancy Grace Vows to "Find the Truth" in Bone-Chilling Injustice With Nancy Grace Season 2 Trailer

Nancy Grace is back fighting the good fight.

In this exclusive trailer for season two of Oxygen's Injustice With Nancy Grace, the famed legal commentator once again takes a deep dive into riveting cases (including Vanessa Guillén, Lori Vallow, Jennifer Dulos and more), many of which involve bungled investigations, suppressed evidence and more.

In the just released footage, Nancy starts out, "After decades prosecuting and covering crimes, I've seen countless innocent lives destroyed."

As the trailer continues, it teases the horrific cases to come for season two of the Oxygen hit.

One voice-over states, "This was the most horrific murder case that this city has ever seen."

And that's just a tease of what's to come!

Per those featured in the teaser, this season of Injustice With Nancy Grace will look at murder cases, missing persons cases and witness intimidation.

"They stuffed her in a trash can like a piece of trash," a woman notes in the all-new trailer.