Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tribute to Princess Diana Would Have Gotten Her Stamp of Approval

More than a decade since Princess Diana's untimely death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have honored the unforgettable royal in a way that Diana herself would have loved.

Monday, Aug. 31 marked 23 years since Harry and Prince William's famous mother was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997. The beloved princess of Wales was 36 years old. Much has happened since Diana's passing, most notably the growth of her two young sons into married men and fathers carrying on her philanthropic legacy. While Diana never got to meet the women they would marry, Harry and his famous partner honored her memory on Monday in a thoughtful and moving way.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple masked up and surprised children at the Preschool Learning Center, a program of the Assistance League of Los Angeles that provides free early education services to kids in need, where they helped the youngsters replant the center's garden. The center is not foreign to Markle, who attended middle and high school nearby. The wife and husband, who are now California residents, have also volunteered at the center before.