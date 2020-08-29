BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Look Back at His Greatest Roles

Chadwick Boseman died on Friday following a private battle with cancer. Revisit the actor's unforgettable roles throughout his career.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 29, 2020 3:20 AM
DeathCelebritiesChadwick Boseman
Hollywood is in mourning over the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The actor died at the age of 43 on Friday following a private battle with colon cancer. 

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement posted to his official social media accounts read. 

According to the post, Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it over the past four years as it progressed to stage IV.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement added. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

The statement noted Boseman died in his home surrounded by his wife and family. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers," the statement concluded, "and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Boseman received high praise for his numerous performances over the course of his career. For instance, he played Jackie Robinson in the 2013 movie 42 and took on the role of James Brown in the 2014 film Get on Up. He and his Black Panther castmates also won a SAG Award for their performances in the 2018 Marvel film.

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family," Marvel Studios tweeted. "Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

To look back at his roles, see the gallery below.  

Freeform
Lincoln Heights

In the early '00s Chadwick Boseman was seen here and there on television, but it wasn't until he landed the role of Nathaniel Ray in 2008 on Lincoln Heights that he had his first big break. He played the character, who was in the Army and later discovered was the son of the lead character Eddie Sutton (Russell Hornsby) on the ABC Family show for nine episodes and all of them were twisted and so interesting.

Michael Lavine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Persons Unknown

Following his time on Lincoln Heights the South Carolina native was on the short-lived series Persons Unknown. Again Boseman played a military man, this time named Graham McNair, who was one of several strangers who woke up to find themselves in a ghost town with no way out. 

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
42

In 2013, Boseman made a big splash in the movie world when he portrayed Jackie Robinson in the film 42, which was a biography focusing on the athlete's road to becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.

Summit Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock
Draft Day

The 40-year-old actor played Vontae Mack, a football player hoping to get drafted by Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) and the Cleveland Browns in Draft Day.

Universal Pictures
Get on Up

In 2014, Boseman portrayed another iconic figure in American history...James Brown. In Get on Up he helped depict the story of the musician's rise from poverty to the legendary artist he became.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Message From the King

The actor switched things up from sports and biography films with Message from the King. In this film, Jacob King (Boseman) arrives from South Africa in Los Angeles to avenge his sister's death. Oh, and it's a thriller!

Marvel Studios
Captain America: Civil War

In 2016, fans first saw Boseman as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War and from then on he became a fan-favorite Marvel superhero.

Barry Wetcher/Open Road Films
Marshall

Marshall is the story of Thurgood Marshall (played by Boseman), the lawyer who became the first ever African-American Supreme Court Justice. With the help of Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad, Boseman was able to depict this historical journey and become Marshall.

Marvel Studios
Black Panther

2018's Black Panther took Boseman to super stardom as he played the title character Black Panther AKA T'Challa as he steps forward to lead the people of Wakanda into the future.

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Avengers: Infinity War

Boseman reprised his role as T'Challa and Black Panther for Avengers: Infinity War and teamed up with the rest of the good guys in the latest Marvel superhero flick.

Netflix
Da 5 Bloods

Boseman played the role of Stormin' Norman in Spike Lee's 2020 film Da 5 Bloods. The Netflix movie told the story of four African American veterans—Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.)—who returned to Vietnam to search for the remains of their late squad leader (Boseman) and buried treasure.

Boseman's colleagues, friends and fans have also paid tribute.

