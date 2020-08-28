Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals What It Was Really Like Modeling for Her Maternity Photoshoot

Gigi Hadid has posed for countless pictures, but her maternity photoshoot marked the first time the 25-year-old model had worked the camera with her baby bump.
The runway star let her followers know what the experience was like in a post shared to Twitter on Thursday, Aug. 27.
"I loved it," Hadid wrote after being asked by a fan. "I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me."
However, Hadid acknowledged it "was definitely more tiring than working normally."
"Got through the second look and was like, 'Guys I think I can only do two more,'" she recalled. "Hahaaaa."
Hadid participated in the photoshoot in July and had Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi of Luigi and Iango take the photographs. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson styled the star and Erin Parsons did her makeup. However, fans had to wait a whole month before Hadid posted the snapshots to Instagram and gave a full look at her baby bump.
As followers will recall, Hadid gave a glimpse at the baby bump in July. Still, she noted her pregnancy is "not the most important thing going on in the world."
"That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends," Hadid said. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."
Plus, she suggested she wanted to take her time sharing her journey.
"I just am not rushed to do it," she added, "and I feel like, right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to, like, look cute or post something."
This shouldn't have come as a huge surprise to Hadid's fans. After all, the mother-to-be didn't confirm she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together until days after reports spread.
"Obviously, you know, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," Hadid told Jimmy Fallon back in April, "but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."
Still, Hadid has shared a few experiences with her fans. For instance, she's posted about her cravings and about her newly renovated apartment.
Considering Yolanda Hadid said her eldest daughter is expected to give birth in September, it looks like the due date is just around the corner. It seems like the celebrity couple is looking forward to becoming parents, too.
"Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together," a source told E! News. "They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly, and they are closer as a couple more than ever."