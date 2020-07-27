Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shows Off Newly Renovated New York City Apartment: Go Inside

Gigi Hadid can add interior designer to her already impressive résumé.

The supermodel, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, took to social media over the weekend to show off her newly renovated New York City apartment. While the expecting star has been spending time away from the city amid the coronavirus pandemic, she told fans that she's looking forward to returning to her Big Apple home in the future.

"Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot," Hadid, 25, wrote alongside a series of photos of the apartment. "Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I'm excited for the time I'll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn't call me crazy."