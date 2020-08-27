Why Alex Rodriguez Ignored Jennifer Lopez Before Her 2020 Super Bowl Performance

While Jennifer Lopez was preparing to give all she had at the 2020 Super Bowl, Alex Rodriguez was not going to get in her way.

Nearly seven months since the triple threat and fellow world-famous artist Shakira brought the stadium down in Miami with their Emmy-nominated halftime show, the couple has shared more behind-the-scenes details from everything that led up to that iconic performance.

In an interview on Barstool Sports' The Corp podcast, co-hosted by Rodriguez, Lopez reminisced about the high-stress preparation for the career milestone, including the morning of the game when her fiancé would not talk to her.

"We we went to the gym that morning and I was driving her and she was talking to me. I was ignoring her," Rodriguez recalled. "I was like, 'I'm not getting in the way of anything. It's your day and focus. We'll talk Monday,' and she was like, 'You can still talk to me.'"

But, as Lopez acknowledged, the preparation for this performance was particularly intense.