See the Cast of Prison Break, Then & Now

Break in. Break out. Save his brother's life.
That was the simple but compelling premise for Prison Break, which premiered 15 years ago. Created by Paul Scheuring, the Fox drama became one of the biggest hits of 2005 and made stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell two of the most wanted men on TV.
Prison Break initially ran for four seasons, ending with a wrap-up film, The Final Break, in 2009. But the show unexpectedly received a second sentence in 2017, with the majority of the main cast—including Miller, Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies—taking part in a nine-episode fifth season. And Prison Break's popularity on streaming played a factor into the recent revival.
"I have fans coming up to me every day who are watching the show right now," Miller told E! News before season five was announced. "And they are asking me about things that happened in season one that I can't even remember shooting!"
Check out what the stars of Prison Break are up to now...
Prison Break is available to watch on Hulu.