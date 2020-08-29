See the Cast of Prison Break, Then & Now

Wentworth Miller

Miller's breakout role as Michael Scofield earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama and a legion of devoted fans.

And it was Miller and co-star Dominic Purcell who ended up securing Prison Break a limited series return on Fox in 2017. "We actually floated the idea to Fox very casually and they seemed very not casual about this interest," Miller told E! News back in 2015. "They seemed to think there was something there."

After saying goodbye to Michael's tattoos (the first time around), Miller took a break from acting before joining The Flash in the recurring part of Captain Cold. He would go on to star in the spinoff series Legends of Tomorrow, but he left the main cast after season one. He's since guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU and Madam Secretary.

In addition to acting, the 48-year-old is also a producer and screenwriter, initially working under the pseudonym Ted Foulke.

Miller came out as gay in 2013, and later opened up about his decision to talk about his sexuality in an interview with Details magazine.

"I feel more fully expressed," he explained. "After Prison Break, I came to grips with the fact that my public persona was in misalignment with how I actually felt. I was out to a handful of people in my twenties, and once I hit 30, I was out to family and friends. But professionally, I was feeding a fantasy. I created this air of 'We don't address that thing.'"