Cole Sprouse Reveals When He and Lili Reinhart "Permanently Split" in Rare Statement

Cole Sprouse is breaking his silence on his breakup from Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the former Disney channel star wrote on Instagram that his relationship with the 23-year-old came to an end at the start of 2020. He shared, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March."

Over the course of their nearly four-year romance they split up multiple times, but would always reconcile shortly after.

And though that is not the case this time around, the 27-year-old spoke fondly of his ex, who he stars opposite in the CW drama. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," he said, adding, "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."