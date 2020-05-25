Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are pressing pause on their relationship once again.

Earlier today, news broke that the Riverdale stars had decided to call it quits less than one year after reconciling.

And according to multiple sources, distance amid a pandemic was partially to blame for the break.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," an insider shared with E! News exclusively. "When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart."

Another source added, "Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn't going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."