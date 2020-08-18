Lili Reinhart Slams "Clickbait" Story About Her Breakup With Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart is setting the record straight on a recent interview.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, an article surfaced online with the headline "Lili Reinhart's Been Through Heartbreak. She Wants to Tell You About It."

When fans began reading the post, they speculated that a quote from the Riverdale star was about her May 2020 breakup with Cole Sprouse.

When describing her collection of poems called Swimming Lessons, Lili shared, "I felt the need to write that because I was scared—and I am scared—that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like. I'm not saying, ‘My boyfriend f--ked another woman.' I'm saying, ‘I felt betrayed.'"

Once the article started making headlines, however, Lili quickly set the record straight on the meaning.