Lori Loughlin Should Spend 2 Months in Prison for Role in College Scam: Prosecutors

Prosecutors for the college admission scandal are laying down the law.

In a sentencing memo obtained by E! News on Monday, Aug. 17, the prosecutors asked that the presiding judge accept the terms of the plea agreement that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli agreed to in May 2020. Per the deal, the Fuller House star would serve two months in prison, pay a fine of $150,000, serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service. Her husband would serve over double the amount of time at five months, pay a $250,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

The U.S. Attorney's Office argued that Loughlin should serve three months less than her husband, because she took a "less active role" in the scheme. "He engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter's high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter's athletic abilities," the prosecutors said of Giannulli's involvement.