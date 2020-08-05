Paris Jackson and Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Break Up After 2 Years Together

It's over for Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

E! News has learned the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and her boyfriend of more than two years have broken up.

The couple, who perform together as folk music duo The Sunflowers, most recently allowed cameras into their relationship for a Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn. In the finale episode, which aired Tuesday, Aug. 4, Paris said she and Gabriel, 24, are "constantly butting heads."

However, the musician and model described Gabriel as "one of her many soulmates," explaining, "I don't think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners. In one life Gabe was probably my daughter. And in another life he was probably my grandpa, and then in another life he was probably my worst enemy."

So what went wrong for the celeb pairing? A source says their relationship has been "on and off for a while."