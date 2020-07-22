Rob Kardashian's Latest Pic of Daughter Dream Will Make You Smile as Big as Her

Dream Kardashian couldn't be sweeter.

On Tuesday, a new photo of the 3-year-old was posted on Rob Kardashian's Instagram page. Dressed in a cozy sweater and beanie, the young Kardashian beamed as her photo was being taken.

Three emojis were used to caption the image, including the smiling face with hearts and a classic smile. Aunt Khloe Kardashian couldn't love the picture more as she took to the picture sharing site and posted six heart emojis.

Rob and ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream into the world in November 2016.

This latest Instagram post comes weeks after the super private star's return to social media. As E! readers may recall, Rob shared several smiling snaps from Khloe's June birthday bash.

"He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him," Khloe shared on Daily Pop last week.