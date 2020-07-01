PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureBET Awards
Exclusive

Antoni Porowski Shares His Summer Essentials for Fourth of July and Beyond

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski shares the items that will spruce up your summer just in time for Fourth of July weekend.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready to spruce up your kitchen or outdoor space this summer? Antoni Porowski is here to help. 

Like so many Americans, the Queer Eye star is preparing to spend much more time at home during the warm months ahead. But when you're following health guidelines and possibly entertaining immediate family, Antoni has some advice.

"Keep it simple. If you have a BBQ, start grilling things, whether it's pineapple, peaches, any type of vegetables that you have. A bit of olive oil and fresh herbs," he shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating his partnership with the Verizon Visa Card, which offers rewards like 4% back on groceries. "Keep what you really need and I just love a good edit, but everyone should have the very basics in a kitchen like a microplane grater. Not an endorsement. I just love it. It's great for lemons or parmigiano."

In between ordering from his favorite New York restaurant Red Rooster Harlem and exploring talented artists like Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Antoni shared a few of his favorite summer items below. 

Best Fourth of July Sales 2020 A to Z

Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater

A must-have kitchen gadget under $20? Sign us up! "Microplanes are an evergreen kitchen tool recommendation in my opinion. Lemon zest for all!" Antoni shared.

$15
Amazon

Villa Manodori Balsamic Vinegar

"This balsamic is definitely a splurge but is so flavorful that a few drops will go a long way," Antoni explained. "Take a look at your local grocery store to see what vinegars they carry if you can't find this one in-store!"

$52
Amazon

Jacobsen Flake Finishing Salt

"This is perfect for finishing fresh and simple summer recipes," Antoni shared. "If you can't find Jacobsen at your local grocery store, check out other flaked sea salt they have."

$8
Amazon

Broken People Book

When looking for a summer read for the backyard or pool, Antoni recommends this groundbreaking debut novel from Sam Lansky about coming to grips with the past and ourselves. 

$21
Amazon

The Barking Muse Organic Moisturizing + Conditioning Cleanser

Attention any and all dog lovers! Antoni promises this company's product will provide "spa time for the doggos" in your life. All products are created with the finest organic ingredients to not only soothe the skin, but to promote a healthy and shine filled mane.

$17
The Barking Muse

James Baldwin: Early Novels and Stories Book

This collection of early novels and stories is the fiction that established James Baldwin's reputation as a writer "who fused unblinking realism and rare verbal eloquence."

$35
$32
Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle

"If you're not able to get outside to grill this summer (like a lot of New Yorkers), this burner fits over two stovetop burners and brings the grilling inside," Antoni shared with us. 

$30
Amazon

Eat your way around the USA without leaving home this summer with these delicious products. For more Fourth of July gift ideas, see Florida Georgia Line's guide

—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams 

