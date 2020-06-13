Recoup a Bit of That Prom Season Magic With These Throwbacks of Stars at the Big Dance

Related : Khloe Kardashian Goes to Prom!

If the world of pop culture and everyone who loves and follows it (that'd be you, E! News reader) were a high school, celebrities would undoubtedly be the cool kids.

Just think how breathlessly we consume the minutiae of their daily lives. We cheer for the class couples (hi, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!), speculate over who is most likely to succeed (at the Oscars, on the Met Gala red carpet, throughout television's fall schedule) and campaign for who we'd like to see as president. (So, Oprah Winfrey, that's a firm no?)

And we're forever declaring someone queen. See: Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and, as always, Beyoncé.