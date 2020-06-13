Recoup a Bit of That Prom Season Magic With These Throwbacks of Stars at the Big Dance

If the world of pop culture and everyone who loves and follows it (that'd be you, E! News reader) were a high school, celebrities would undoubtedly be the cool kids.
Just think how breathlessly we consume the minutiae of their daily lives. We cheer for the class couples (hi, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!), speculate over who is most likely to succeed (at the Oscars, on the Met Gala red carpet, throughout television's fall schedule) and campaign for who we'd like to see as president. (So, Oprah Winfrey, that's a firm no?)
And we're forever declaring someone queen. See: Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and, as always, Beyoncé.
So no shock here that in real life, future celebs were already being crowned in high school with everyone from Meryl Streep to Halle Berry honored by their classmates from New Jersey and Ohio. (Also, Will Ferrell just straight up snagged his date's tiara, which we're absolutely here for.)
And while pretty much no high schooler is able to go to prom this year, unless it's the virtual kind or a backyard date put together by the sweetest babysitting charge you ever did see and there are many heavy, entirely imperative conversations happening, we can all still enjoy a bit of levity with these throwbacks of your favorite stars at the big dance. Because while some promgoers were every bit as impossibly chic as you'd imagine (though, to be fair, Yara Shahidi was a high school senior in Ungaro all of three years ago) others fell victim to the same trends we all tried. (Remember two-piece formalwear?)
Also, if you need more convincing, we'll leave you with two words: '80s hair.