Lizzo Breaks Down in Tears as She Addresses Racism Amid George Floyd Protests

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jun. 1, 2020 8:35 AM
Lizzo is ready for change.
On Sunday, the "Juice" singer took to social media with a plea in response to the death of George Floyd. While hosting an Instagram Live, she relayed a message she had received from locals on the current climate in Minneapolis, updating her followers on how Black Lives Matter protests have escalated.
"What they just told me is at this point all the violence, the majority of the violence that's happening in that city is coming from the KKK and the heavily militarized police. There are people coming from the south, there are white supremacist terrorist groups coming from the south, patrolling the streets, shooting people," she said, according to Billboard, adding, "Follow some people in Minneapolis ‘cause the real story is not being told fully."
Then, the Grammy winner began to tear up as she tried to process recent events. "It's never black people, it's always white people using the term 'race war,'" Lizzo explained. "We don't want that sh-t."
"We don't want that sh-t," she continued. "We want what we've always wanted from the beginning of being in this f--king country, the same right that all these other people have. It's not this difficult. I've been trying to stay composed this entire time. I'm really working on it this entire time."
Taking a moment to compose herself, Lizzo proceeded, "It's not that hard to see. The people that don't see it don't want to see it. I don't have sympathy for people who don't see it anymore. Black people are tired. We are so tired."
The "Truth Hurts" singer continued, "I'm tired of putting myself in danger, It's not danger from the protesters, [it's] danger from the police who don't value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars. How do we not see where the issue is? Why is everyone being so—in the media—political? This isn't a political issue. The issue is in politics, but it's not a political issue. It's so much deeper than politics. It's in the veins of this country...there is racism running through its veins."
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music
Speaking to her own experiences, Lizzo recalled looking to celebrities to take action during similar situations and explained that she will no longer be silent on issues that matter to her.
"Nobody seems to care about the way that black women feel," she said. "I wasn't in this position a year ago, [with] this profile. This many people didn't know who I was a year ago. I remember every time these things happened...I would look to these famous people and say, 'Where are your voices? Why aren't you speaking up for us?' I have to realize that responsibility as well. It would irresponsible of me to not reflect the times, irresponsible to not tell the truth."
"I am a pacifist. I am...but it doesn't matter what side you're on, whether it is war, peace, revolution, resolution, all of it: can we all just agree that it just comes down to that basic human right of not wanted to be brutalized?" Lizzo asked. "All these people say not all cops are bad cops. I would love to see the good cops."
Ending her Instagram Live on an uplifting note, she assured her followers that she believes change is coming and applauded the work that activists and protestors have done in recent days.
"This is the most outrage I've seen as a country, and that is starting to give me the first semblance of hope I've had in a long time," she said. "I really do believe in the good of people, and maybe that makes me naive, but I've seen Minneapolis rise up and do incredible things. Time and time again we've seen this happen with no indictment, with no sentencing, with no punishment. So that doesn't actually feel like progress."
"I still love my blackness. I still love your blackness," she concluded. "I still believe that everybody's life matters. But until we start treating each life equally and respecting each life equally, we gotta say Black Lives Matter. I hope that everybody can just really see this sh-t for what it is. Open your mind, open your heart, listen, believe."
Earlier in the day, the "Cuz I Love You" singer shared another message with fans in light of the recent protests.
"Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning," she captioned her post. "I wonder what would happen if all the big companies and celebrities who have showed support on social media came out and used their platform to let activists and protesters speak and be seen? I wonder what would happen if we allowed the outrage to have positive influence in our local government?"
She continued, "What would happen if those in power defunded the police & dismantled their racist culture and corrupt power structures? Cities are burning, are you watching? I stand with Minneapolis. I believe in us. Change is gonna come. #blacklivesmatter."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
