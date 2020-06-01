Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are taking action.

In response to the national outrage sparked by the death of George Floyd, the couple announced that they have donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that strives for racial justice by making structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy and public education.

Taking to social media to urge others to follow suit, Lively and Reynolds spoke candidly and vowed to be allies to the black community moving forward.

"We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car," the parents of three's statement began. "We don't know what it's like to experience that life day in and day out. We can't imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is."