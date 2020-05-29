Read Sarah Ferguson's Hopeful Message To Princess Beatrice On What Would Have Been Her Wedding Day

Related : Princess Beatrice Is Engaged!

Princess Beatrice may not be hearing wedding bells today, but her love is still worth celebrating.

Though the royal was set to say "I do" to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at London's St. James Palace, the longtime couple unfortunately had to postpone their vows amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, her family refuses to let the day pass without acknowledging what would have been—and the festivities that will come.

"Love you my darling Beatrice," her mom Sarah Ferguson wrote on Instagram, posting a throwback shot Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter. "You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we all are out of lockdown."

"The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time," she continued. "So proud of you all."