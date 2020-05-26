by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 26, 2020 10:04 AM
Jennifer Lopez is opening up about postponing her wedding.
During her virtual visit to TODAY on Tuesday, the "Jenny From The Block" singer shared how she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez came to the "disappointing" decision to postpone their upcoming summer nuptials in the wake of the pandemic and if a new plan had been set in motion yet.
"Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now," she told host Hoda Kotb. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level."
Lopez also revealed that she had cleared out time to enjoy being a newlywed, adding, "You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now. But at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now."
Understanding where the Hustlers star was coming from, Kotb chimed in with her own wedding woes, saying, "Joel [Schiffman] and I were actually talking about the same kind of thing," she said of her and her fiancé's plans to wed. "We're not sure what's going to happen with our date."
Still on the topic of her and the former New York Yankees star's wedding, Lopez shared, "I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans. But I'm also like, ‘You know what? God has a bigger plan.' And so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's gonna be better. I have to believe that it will be."
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Earlier this month, a source close to the couple, who got engaged back in March 2019, told E! News that Lopez and Rodriguez had hit the pause button on saying "I do," revealing that they were going to have the ceremony in Italy.
"They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," the insider shared. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."
Despite the setback, the source stressed that the stars still hope to "have the wedding of their dreams" when the timing is right, but haven't started carving out a timeline yet.
But, according to Lopez, there's one great thing that has come out of social distancing. While catching up with Kotb, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer gushed, "I mean, what's nice is we get to have dinner together every night and, I gotta tell you, I love that. That part I love."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
