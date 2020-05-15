5 Thoughtful Gifts for Brides Who Had to Postpone Their Weddings

Something old, new, borrowed and blue? Or how about just something to the make the bride in your life feel better in the age of coronavirus. 

It's no secret the coronavirus pandemic has turned the wedding industry entirely upside down. In complying with social distancing protocols and preventing further spread of the virus, couples everywhere have had to reconsider their wedding dreams—or reimagine them altogether. While some couples have opted to tie the knot in inventive new ways, others have postponed their long-awaited ceremonies and celebrations into the distant, and hopefully safer, future.

Needless to say, if it wasn't already stressful planning a wedding, the process has reached new heart-racing heights—especially now as we enter into what has traditionally been the crowded "wedding season" months. 

But, just because the bridal showers and bachelorette parties are unfolding over Zoom rather than all together in one room, that doesn't mean you can't show the brides in your life some early wedding love with a special gift.

And, if being in quarantine has given you a brain freeze—not to fret. Ring those wedding bells and keep scrolling for some perfectly thoughtful presents to cheer up a future Mrs. 

Argento Vivo Personalized Two Initial Bracelet

Whether as an elevated friendship bracelet or tribute to the future married pair, this customizable bracelet is the perfect way for any bride to feel the love and wear it on her wrist at the same time. 

$88
$53 Nordstrom
The Bride Short Satin Wrap

Why limit a glamorous bridal robe to just one day? Give the bride in your life something she can wear to glitz up every morning before she says "I do."

$58 Nordstrom
Laurine Ring Box

Surprise your bride with something she might forget, but will definitely use: a ring box! Whether for displaying her ring in wedding day photos or as a stylish storage spot for when its not being worn, this chic box will always keep her cherished sparkler safe. 

$65 Birdy Grey
Foreo UFO

With spas shuttered at the moment, give a bride some skin TLC with help from this impressively handy gadget that warms and cools for some seriously effective face masking.

$200 Sephora
Keds x Kate Spade New York Glitter Sneaker

You definitely have the bride's back when you gift her a pair of shoes she can slip into when her wedding heels start to hurt. Plus, these sneaks will sparkle perfectly in the spotlight that's on her all night. 

$85 Nordstrom

