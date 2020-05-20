14 Farfetch Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 20, 2020 11:18 AM



We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking to treat yourself, check out luxury fashion shop Farfetch. From high end shoes to clothing to handbags, you'll find the perfect splurge item here.

Below, shop our 14 favorite Farfetch luxury finds from Valentino, Versace and more that are perfectly summer ready and total compliment magnets.

Lululemon Has Just Made Your New Favorite T-Shirt

Bellitude Floral-Print Bikini Set

We love the unique striped ties on this floral print bikini. Plus, the square neckline is super of-the-moment.

$250 Farfetch
Persee 18 Karat Rose Gold Diamond Chain Ring

How unique is this rose gold chain ring? Don't worry: It's adjustable, so it fits on any finger.

$419 Farfetch
Reformation Jada Midi Dress

There's nothing better than a linen dress on hot summer days. This one is beautiful with a sweetheart neckline and bow tie waist.

$319 Farfetch
Anni Lu Wave Chaser 18 Karat Gold-Plated Bracelet Set

These three bracelets are totally summer ready. Check out their sweet shell charm.

$189 Farfetch
Reformation Cecilie Lace Trim Dress

Stun in this v-neck summer dress made of a breathable cotton. Its 3/4 sleeves are beautifully detailed. 

$360 Farfetch
Valentino Garavani Rockstud Slingback Sandals

Summer calls for a new pair of sandals. These Rockstud slingbacks have a block heel that's easier to walk on and offer an edgy flair to any look. 

$795 Farfetch
Victoria Beckham Eyewear Cat-Eye Frame Sunglasses

These cat-eye frame sunnies add a glam touch to your look and are a must in the summer sun. We love their gold frame.

$360 Farfetch
Mulberry Small Amberley Grained Satchel

A small satchel bag is perfect for zipping through town this summer. We love the gold-tone hardware detail of this leather bag.

$865 Farfetch
Reformation Solis Floral-Print Ruched Top

You can't go wrong with a cute floral print top. We love this one's romantic ruched body and off-the-shoulder design.

$165 Farfetch
Nanushka Manon One Shoulder Top

Look elegant in this draped one-shoulder top. It's a total compliment magnet.

$313 Farfetch
Reformation Fonda Silk Mini Dress

The green hue of this wrap-style mini dress is super flattering. We also love its romantic sweetheart neckline.

$283 Farfetch
Versace Gathered Logo Ring Skirt

How sophisticated is this logo ring skirt? You'll get use out of its classic design for years to come. 

$550 Farfetch
LNDR Comet Sparkle Stripe Sports Bra

Add a little sparkle to your gym routine in this sports bra. Its long-line design makes it a perfect match for high-waisted yoga pants.

$77 Farfetch
Masterpeace Lace Ruffle Top

Whether worn over a bikini or a bralette, this ruffle lace top makes a statement. We love its romantic bow tie in the back. 

$159 Farfetch

Up next, check out 13 graduation gifts that are worth the investment, plus why celebs are obsessed with Theragun and you will be too



