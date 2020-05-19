by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 19, 2020 11:21 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You're not alone if Harry Styles' new Watermelon Sugar music video has left you longing for a summer filled with friends and retro fashion. One can only dream, right?
Well, at the very least, you can rock the fashions in the music video thanks to the dupes we've found below. From Harry's blue flower sunglasses to his lady friend's yellow crochet bikini, copy the best beauty and fashion from the Watermelon Sugar music video with these buys from Urban Outfitters, Sephora and more.
First things first: Harry's blue flower sunglasses that he wears in the opening scenes. While these aren't his exact pair, they're dang close.
Glowy, natural skin can be seen throughout the music video, and why not achieve the look using a watermelon brightening serum? This serum promises to even out your skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and revitalizes your complexion.
Hang at the beach or pool in style in this yellow crochet triangle bikini. The top ties together with fun tassels.
Cherry drop earrings are also seen in the music video, going along with the summer fruit theme. These offer a super affordable way to get the look.
Speaking of getting the perfect summer glow, this watermelon sleeping mask will brighten up your complexion. It gently exfoliates, thanks in part to watermelon, and refines the look of your pores.
If you're searching for something similar to the button up white shirt worn by Harry's friend in the opening scenes, look no further. You can achieve the look in this cropped shirt with a collar.
Glittery lids are a must to achieve the look, and this liquid eyeshadow does the trick perfectly.
Red heart sunglasses are also seen in the music video, and these rimless glasses are an affordable way to achieve the look.
Eyeshadow in all sorts of bright colors is seen throughout the music video. Use this waterproof shadow to achieve the hot pink look. Harry's friends are seen wearing just one simple, bright shade across their lids, perfect for summer, rather than a time-consuming, multi-step eyeshadow look.
Puka shell necklaces are back with a vengeance in this music video, and you can get the look affordably at Pacsun.
To get the lavender purple eyeshadow look, use this glistening eye glow from Glossier.
Harry's friends wear sheer, glossy lip colors in the music video. The look can be achieved thanks to a classic Juicy Tube.
The teal blue nail polish seen in the video can be copied with Butter London's Chat Up color.
In place of a lipgloss, you could also wear a lip salve that deposits just a bit of color and a lot of moisture. Billie's Rhubarb Super Salve makes your lips look natural.
Up next, check out everything you need to turn your yard into a relaxing beach oasis, plus the $25 t-shirt dress that has 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?