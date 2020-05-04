Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Biography: What to Expect From Finding Freedom

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 4, 2020 9:31 AM

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on the next chapter of life together, a new book is telling their story.

While Markle and Prince Harry have been the subjects of recent separate biographies, a new work is tackling them together. On Monday, it was announced that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired the rights to Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, penned by longtime royals reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.  

According to a press release, the book, set to be available this summer, "goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond."

Per the release, the book features "an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait" of the pair, "written with the participation of those closest to the couple."

"The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," Scobie and Durand said in a statement. 

"Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The book will be released in hardcover and Kindle formats on August 11—just in time to soak up the last of summer with what sounds like a page-turner. 

