Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2020

Feeling nostalgic and looking for some throwbacks to binge while stuck on your couch? Disney+ is the place for you!

The streaming service just released their May 2020 lineup and it is packed with an assortment of movies and series viewers can enjoy while social distancing. The platform kicks off the month with titles like George of the Jungle to Homeward Bound on May 1st, while hits such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Fantastic Mr. Fox will be released mid-month.

But it doesn't end there. New episodes of Be Our Chef , It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer and Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be joining in on the fun too.

So set your alarm and pre-order that pizza because May will be here before you know it. Check out the full list below to see a complete breakdown of everything that is coming to your living room next month!