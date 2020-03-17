Your Favorite '90s and '00s Movies Streaming Now on Netflix

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 5:00 AM
It's time to cozy up and turn on the TV.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are spending a lot more time at home to prevent further spreading of the illness. Fortunately for those with Netflix subscriptions, there are hundreds of movie and show titles to fill your upcoming nights in.
From the viral hit series, Love Is Blind, to the new To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, Netflix is home to all the projects people can't stop talking about.
And, in the midst of these concerning times, Netflix is also home to plenty of comforting nostalgia in the form of your favorite '90s and '00s silver screen hits.
From Nicolas Cage's greatest adventure in National Treasure to the hilarious woes of dating life in He's Just Not That Into You, there's something for every mood in this time of social distancing.
For all of the beloved movies from the '90s and '00s ready to watch on Netflix, peruse E!'s gallery below!
Disney
Nearly two decades later, this movie remains one of Hollywood's national treasures.
Moviestore/Shutterstock
There's no greater coming-of-age story than Vada Sultenfuss' life in the summer of 1972.
TriStar Pictures
All together now: "You had me at hello."
Paramount Pictures
From 1996 on, this trio of women iconically redefined what "you don't own me" means.
New Line Cinema
Jennifer Lopez, queen of rom-coms, taught us all how to deal with a mother-in-law in this aptly titled 2005 hit.
Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
After Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith and before Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, there were Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu fighting crime with a whole lot of girl power.
Columbia/Scott Rudin Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Hungry? Let Meryl Streep and Amy Adams handle the cooking in Nora Ephron's food-filled final film.
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
There are few things more adorable than Tommy, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats kiddos on a silver-screen sized adventure.
Warner Bros.
For their final silver screen project together, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen took on the Big Apple in this teen adventure.
Warner Bros.
Hilary Duff made us believe we could find Prince Charming in high school in this beloved teen rom-com.
In 1991, Robin Williams starred as the boy who never wanted to grow up—and then did.
Darren Michaels/Warner Brothers Entertainment
In 2009, this rom-com brought some frank dating advice to the big screen.
Now all that's left to do is grab the popcorn and a blanket and press play!
