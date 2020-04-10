35 Reasons to Love Justin Timberlake

Is there anything Justin Timberlake can't do?

Since the triple-threat first came into our lives in the early '90s as a star on Disney Channel's Mickey Mouse Club, he's been an ever-present and iconic force in the world of entertainment. Between his boy band days in NSYNC, his massive solo superstardom, his bustling film career, and his inspiring family life, we simply can't get enough of the man who brought sexy back. After all, there's no one else who can get us dancing and keep us laughing quite like him.

And with the release of Trolls World Tour, the highly-anticipated follow-up to the hit 2016 Dreamworks Animation film Trolls, which found him voicing the role of Branch, one of the titular trolls, making its way to homes via digital release on Friday, April 10, ready to entertain families weeks-deep into their extreme social distancing as we all fight to slow the spread of COVID-19, his entertaining presence has never felt more invaluable.