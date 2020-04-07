Carson Daly Introduces Baby Girl Goldie and Calls Her a "Beacon of Hope"

Say hello to Carson Daly's baby girl!

On Tuesday, the star and his wife Siri Daly introduced the world to his newborn daughter Goldie during a special episode of TODAY. Joining his fellow anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin from their living room, the new parents gushed over their little bundle of joy, who they welcomed on March 26, and opened up having a child during the coronavirus pandemic.

"She is doing great," Carson said of his 12-day-old daughter. "She is the little pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow and she came, obviously, at a much-needed time in our country. So, she's been a wonderful distraction. And our other kids are here…and they're very glad that little baby Goldie's home."

Reflecting on how lucky she is to be surrounded by her children, Siri chimed in, "I mean, it's the silver lining in all this to have all of us home together."