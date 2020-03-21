Ruthie Ann Miles Reveals She's Pregnant 2 Years After Her Kids Died in a Tragic Crash

Baby on board!

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein are expecting a little nugget.

The 36-year-old actress shared the special pregnancy news on Saturday afternoon with a heartwarming message to her social media followers.

She also thanked everyone for their wonderful support, especially since her baby announcement comes 2 years after her two kids were tragically killed in a crash.

"We'd like to announce our very happy news," Ruthie Ann's post began. "We are expecting another child this spring! Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, and doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years…and now rejoice with us in this new life."

As some might recall: Back in March 2018, a then pregnant Ruthie Ann and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, were hit by a driver as they were leaving church.