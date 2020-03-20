Kylie Jenner Shares Her Tips for Beating Boredom While Social Distancing

Looking for ways to stay occupied while social distancing? Kylie Jenner is here to help.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed how she's been keeping busy at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The makeup mogul recalled how she "didn't leave the house" near the end of her pregnancy with Stormi Webster—as she wanted to keep the baby news a secret.

"It was my choice to do that, so I never let myself get bored," she said. "I watched movies; I read books; I would do full spa days and take long baths; do masks; take care of my skin; take care of my hair."

Jenner also said she did "so many puzzles," noting they were "underrated."

Now that she's social distancing, noting she's on her ninth day, she's doing many of the same activities. For instance, she said she's doing more puzzles and watching Westworld.

"[I'm also] spending more time with my daughter—cooking, reading," she continued. "Being at home is fun."