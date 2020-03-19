Finished Love Is Blind? These Reality Shows Are For You

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

So, you've hunkered down and are social distancing and binged the one reality show everyone is talking about, Love Is Blind, now what do you do?

Netflix's latest reality show about couples who fell in love without ever seeing one another and then deciding to walk down the aisle in just a matter of weeks, is everything you want in escapist TV.

Now, once you dive into our guide to what happened to the Love Is Blind couples and secrets you didn't see on TV, we're here for you with the expert suggestions on what to watch next. Love addictive reality shows? You've come to the right place. 

Photos

The Love Is Blind Wedding Album

From old standbys on TLC like 90 Day Fiancé to foreign imports on Netflix such as Back With the Ex, these are the shows you're going to fall in deep with.

Netflix Hidden Gems, Derry Girls, Instant Hotel, Back With the Ex, Extraordinary Homes

Netflix

Back With the Ex (Netflix)

What if you decided to give it another shot with an ex-partner and had cameras film everything? That's the premise here. Four couples of varying ages who dated for different lengths of time moved back in with each other to give it another go.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

90 Day Fiance (TLC Go, Hulu)

This reality beast is the gift that keeps on giving, with spinoffs aplenty. The mothership series follows couples with just 90 days to marry. One partner is a foreigner, the other an American citizen who brings the foreigner over on a K-1 visa, hence the time limit. Spinoffs include Before the 90 Days, Happily Ever After? and The Other Way.

Dating Around

Netflix

Dating Around (Netflix)

One of Netflix's early stabs at reality TV, the show followed six different people on five blind dates.

Article continues below

Yummie Mummies

Netflix

Yummy Mummies (Netflix)

It's Real Housewives, but pregnant and Australian.

Four Weddings

TLC

Four Weddings (TLC Go, Hulu)

If taking a peek and judging weddings is your thing, this is the show for you. Each contestant generally has a larger-than-life personality to up the entertainment factor.

Bringing Sexy Back

Netflix

Bringing Sexy Back (Netflix)

Think Biggest Loser, but Australian and about one or two people at a time.

Article continues below

Jason Mesnick, Melissa Rycroft, The Bachelor

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelor (Netflix)

What was The Bachelor like before it was full of people hoping to launch their influencer careers? Jason Mesnick's season is on Netflix for you to find out.

The Circle, Apartment Building, Netflix

Netflix

The Circle (Netflix)

Part Catfish, part reality competition series, all around addictive.

Netflix Hidden Gems, Derry Girls, Instant Hotel, Back With the Ex, Extraordinary Homes

Netflix

Instant Hotel (Netflix)

Instant Hotel, an Australian reality series, features various pairs who operate Airbnbs competing to be crowned the best. The contestants are exactly the type of reality TV contestants you want to watch.

Article continues below

Married at First Sight Season 10, Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice

Victoria V Photography

Married at First Sight (Lifetime, Hulu)

The name says it all. Matchmakers set up participants who get married upon first meeting.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Netflix , VG , Entertainment
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.