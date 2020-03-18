Remember all those months Kylie Jenner hid her pregnancy from the world? Well, turns out it's doing her some good.

As people across the world are adjusting to a life indoors, Kylie is simply sliding back into old routines. As the star points out on her Instagram Story, "My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

That's no exaggeration. The 22-year-old literally hid herself from public view for much of her pregnancy, only emerging for the rare trip to In n Out and other low-key outings.

When she eventually revealed she'd given birth to Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, the new mom explained, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."