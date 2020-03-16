Reese Witherspoon Declares She and Beyoncé Are "Best Friends"

Bow down besties!

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and couldn't help but gush over her new "best friend" Beyoncé. Back in January, they became BFFs at the 2020 Golden Globes, where the Big Little Lies star epically asked the "Love On Top" singer for a glass of her and Jay-Z's champagne during the award show.

"Well, I just noticed that they were having champagne and we run out of water at our table," she told host Ellen DeGeneres, who was seated at the Carter's table. "So, I was thirsty and so was [Jennifer] Aniston, who was sitting next to me, and I was like, well, Jay Z seems to have a giant bottle of champagne. And I was, like, ‘Excuse me, Jay Z…' And he was like, ‘Yeah, do you want some champagne?' And I was like, ‘Yes, I do.' Because clearly, he brings the good stuff."

But Jay Z's generosity didn't stop there. Reese continued, "And then afterwards, he sent me a whole case of it."