Reese Witherspoon Declares She and Beyoncé Are "Best Friends"

by emily belfiore | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 7:36 AM
Bow down besties!
On Monday, Reese Witherspoon stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and couldn't help but gush over her new "best friend" Beyoncé. Back in January, they became BFFs at the 2020 Golden Globes, where the Big Little Lies star epically asked the "Love On Top" singer for a glass of her and Jay-Z's champagne during the award show.
"Well, I just noticed that they were having champagne and we run out of water at our table," she told host Ellen DeGeneres, who was seated at the Carter's table. "So, I was thirsty and so was [Jennifer] Aniston, who was sitting next to me, and I was like, well, Jay Z seems to have a giant bottle of champagne. And I was, like, ‘Excuse me, Jay Z…' And he was like, ‘Yeah, do you want some champagne?' And I was like, ‘Yes, I do.' Because clearly, he brings the good stuff."
But Jay Z's generosity didn't stop there. Reese continued, "And then afterwards, he sent me a whole case of it."
Taking their friendship to the next level, Beyonce surprised The Morning Show star with another amazing gift: Her entire Ivy Park athleisure collection. Feeling a little competitive with Ellen, who joked that she also received champagne and Ivy Park goodies from the couple, Reese was quick to point out the role she played in Ellen's gifts.
"No, no, no, she sent me clothes and then I was like, ‘I think Ellen might like these," the Oscar-winning actress said. "And then she sent them to you because Beyonce and I are really good friends. I mean, really, really, really good friends. And I mean, in fact, you might say best friends. Some might say that."
Reese continued, "I mean, I've known her a really long time and I was like, ‘You guys, you gotta be nice to Ellen because she's really important in our business and you should probably send her some champagne ‘cuz she won a big award at the Golden Globes.' So, that was, like, me just reaching out and making sure that you didn't feel left out."
Still on the topic of her best friend, Reese made sure to mention that she and Bey text "all the time". "I just have a little bee emoji on my phone ‘cuz I don't want people to know who I'm texting," she humble bragged. "I haven't texted her but, you know, we DM each other on the Insta because she follows me."
Speaking of social media, the Little Fires Everywhere star couldn't help but flex her newfound TikTok skills. With the help of Ellen Show DJ Stephen ''tWitch'' Boss, Reese demonstrated how to do The Woah, which she learned from her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe.
"He's taught me a lot," the mom of three said. "I'm getting better. I've been working on it."
Watch Reese master the move in the video above!
