Reese Witherspoon’s Son Teaching Her About Dapping Will Make You Smile

Reese Witherspoonis comfortable using TikTok jargon in everyday life.

On Monday, The Morning Show star proved once again that she's the coolest mom on TikTok with a sweet video. Joined by her son Deacon Phillippe, who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, Reese received an adorable crash course in dapping, which is a handshake that often requires hooking thumbs, pounding fists or chest bumping.

"Deacon, thank you for teaching me about TikTok," the mom of three said. "It's been so much fun. I have another question though: You said that you're going to dap somebody up. What does that mean to dap somebody?" To which the 16-year-old replied, "It's basically just a handshake that I do with my friends."

After getting a quick introduction, Reese was eager to learn the move. But alas, the mother-son duo got off to a rocky start. "Is dapping, like, when you go like that…" Reese asked, as she began to do a dab.