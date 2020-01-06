They say it's better to give than receive. But what if you're receiving from Beyoncé and Jay-Z?!

During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were able to enjoy the show from the same table.

After all, they are the stars of the critically acclaimed The Morning Show.

But in between enjoying the show's 100% plant-based menu, the Hollywood stars found themselves wanting something to drink. Don't worry, ladies! An A-list Hollywood couple can help with that.

"Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you," Jennifer shared on her Instagram Stories. "We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne."